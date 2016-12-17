8-tips-to-save-your-money-when-shopping-online

Shopping online is becoming a popular way to buy those essential everyday items. You can purchase pretty much anything your heart desires online nowadays. Popular choices include buying flowers, presents for birthdays, holidays, insurance, electronics, automobile, music, books, and the list is endless.

There is such a huge variety of shops all competing to provide you with the most tempting offers, that it can be hard to choose or find the perfect deal at best price possible. Some companies are trying to make it as easy as possible for you to buy exactly what you are looking for and for the right price. Even if you don’t know what you are looking for, the internet gives you the opportunity to browse at your leisure and is the perfect way to get lots of great ideas and to be inspired.

Now if you have decided to become an online shopper yourself, listed below are some tips that will help you save some money when making your purchases through the Web.

1. Patience is key

While this tip may seem trivial, take a moment to think about it. How often have you either rushed into a purchase under the pretense that you needed the item or have purchased it without looking about for either better offers, cheaper alternatives or second-hand version? With the internet at our fingertips 24 hours a day, we have far more time to consider our purchase and do research before committing to paying for it.

via GIPHY

2. If Possible, Shop Early

Online stores are just like malls – when peak seasons come; it will also be swarmed with shoppers. Yes, it won’t be as crowded as being in stuck brick-and-mortar stores during the holidays, but the catch is that you’d still most likely run out of good deals if you do your online shopping too late. Another reason why you should shop early is with regards to shipping. When you wait too long, you might end up having to spend extra for the delivery, without even a guarantee that you’ll get your order on time.

3. Brand name tunnel vision

Try not to get too hung up on brand names. A lot of shoppers tend to pay too much attention to brand names and let it influence their purchasing decisions. So before making your final purchase, do your research and look to see if there are cheaper alternatives that are just as good as the branded option

4. Discount Codes

via GIPHY

Discount codes are a relatively new phenomenon. They are simply promotional codes that companies offer to entice you to shop with them. However, by simply typing in a few letters or numbers, you can get some great offers and big discounts off the total of your purchases.

Many discount voucher codes will offer a % off your bill. Others will knock a set amount of money from the cost of a specific item. Some discount codes (also known as e-vouchers and promotional codes) are exclusive to certain websites. Because they are promotions, many codes will expire relatively quickly, so it’s worth getting in quick to get the best bargains going. It used to be quite tricky finding a valid discount code, but there are now plenty of websites that have listed all the shops and all the codes which makes the process much easier.

5. Take advantage of price comparison sites

Even some of the most veteran online shoppers often make the mistake of missing this point. If you know what it is, you’re looking at buying then make it your mission to check out some of the price comparison sites available to you.

My personal favorite would have to be Google Products which can be found at Google.com/shopping. With Google Products, not only are you provided you with a list of the best prices for the item you’re looking for, but you are also presented with the store’s average customer review ensuring that you’re making the right buying choices.

6. Free shipping

Of course, another way to add to your savings is to find online retailers who offer free shipping. If you research, you can find the exact item you’re looking for at a website that will ship it to you for free. If you find a site that offers free return shipping as well, you completely remove the risk of losing money shipping an item you don’t even keep. Compare sites carefully, though. Some sites that offer free shipping charge a higher price for the item than you’d find elsewhere. Make sure you compare costs by calculating your total expense: the cost of the item plus cost of shipping (if any).

7. Cookies

And finally, if you thought computer cookies were simply privacy-robbing nuisances to be purged as quickly as possible, think again! When it comes to online shopping, cookies are your friends. When you visit many online retailers, they put a cookie on your hard drive, indicating that you’ve been to that site. If you visit a site you want to shop at, then surf directly to certain general interest sites that sell advertising space cookies may generate ads you can click on for discounts at the retail site you were just visiting.

via GIPHY

8. Check Twitter and Facebook for merchant deals

Most Web-based shops nowadays have their social networking accounts, especially on Facebook and Twitter. And through these accounts, they usually post about their exclusive deals, shopping programs, and discount coupons. However, you wouldn’t be able to see such information if you don’t ‘follow’ or ‘like’ these shops’ pages. In fact, social media accounts of retailers often provide more information about their products and discounts than their newsletters.

Many of us always enjoy shopping online because due to our busy schedules, we have no time to move from one point to another looking for different items. Adopting the best online shopping strategies will let you have a variety of choices. Whether you’re shopping on a budget or ready to splurge, saving money is always a good idea. There are many of ways to save money while shopping and remember, the more you save shopping online, the further your money will go – so use these dollar-saving strategies whenever you shop online. You’ll have a better time shopping and paying your bills!

Raymond is the editor of http://www.10greatest.com/, a site that is dedicated to providing top lists so that you can save time when you want to find out what you need.