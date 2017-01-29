40 Little Things You Can Do to Relax

Share Pin Share +1 Stumble Share Email Buffer Reddit Flip Shares 1

2016 was certainly a turbulent year to say the least, with everything from the loss of some of the world’s most iconic and loved celebrities, to massive political earthquakes shaking countries like the United States and the UK to their very core. Plus, when you consider all of the traffic terrorist attacks that have occurred, it is easy to see why the year has been marked as a bad one by all accounts.

On a personal level, the ever increasing cost of living, combined with the housing crisis and stagnation in wage growth has left the average Joe and Joanna feeling the pinch. Is it any wonder then that anxiety and depression are skyrocketing as a result?



It is possible for even the most confident, happy and well-rounded person to fall into a state of unhappiness and to suffer from anxiety and often one of the most frustration things about such a condition is trying to pinpoint why exactly you feel this way. Often, things that seem trivial can worry us a great deal and can have a big impact on our daily lives and mental wellbeing.

The people over at Inflatable Hot Tub Guide have done some research into ways that we can all reduce our anxiety and stress, without reaching into the medicine cabinet. They have listed 40 little ways to help bring yourself back to your natural calm state, which is perfect for when you feel a little overwhelmed and want something to help you take your mind away from our worrying.

So the next time you are feeling anxious, why not go for a jog in the park, do a spot of yoga in the break room, listen to your favorite record or take a lovely bubble bath. Maybe you can switch out your regular morning coffee for a cup of green tea? Or simply try to remind yourself that nobody is perfect and you are only human!

What is really great about this infographic is the fact that you can use it as a reference point, quickly spotting something that looks like fun to do to easy your worried mind.



The mind and body are connected in ways that we probably won’t ever fully understand. However, what we do know is that by taking a little time away from our regular thought patterns, you can successfully return to them with a fresh outlook and perspective.

