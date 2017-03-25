How to be Strategic With Your Online Dating

Looking for a potential partner? Well the dating game has definitely changed a bit! No longer is it common to find your soulmate at random. You are now more likely to find your perfect match online and there is nothing wrong with that! How perfect to list what you are looking for in a person and be matched up. However, you should be strategic with the online dating game. So here are some tips and tricks to online dating!

***This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!*

Picking the Right Online Dating App

“You never know where you’re going to meet the next person you date, so if you’re only looking in one spot (like that bar where you’re a regular) then you’re missing out on tons of possible partners” (Women’s Health). How perfect it is then that there are so many dating apps out there today; many of which are specifically geared to certain groups of people. If there is a specific quality you are looking for in a partner that is very important to you, then I would choose those dating apps. So for example if a specific religion, race, or career is important to you in a partner, then I would choose a dating app that focuses on that. However, if those things aren’t as important then you can choose a dating app that casts a bigger net, like eHarmony.

Here is actually a cheat sheet provided by digital matchmaker Julie Spira, founder of CyberDatingExpert.com on what each dating website offers.

Being Authentic

You want to be authentic in your profile. You would hate if you read someone’s profile and when you met them, they were the complete opposite. So don’t do that to anyone else. You are ideally looking for someone you can spend the rest of your life with. Being as authentic as possible in your profile will help to find the perfect person and limit the amount of time weeding out wrong choices. “One study showed that men are more attracted to responsive women, and women who were kind and warm right off the bat. That doesn’t mean being over-the-top eager—you don’t have to laugh at his jokes if they’re not funny—but it’s definitely OK to respond to that text in a timely manner, or tell him how much fun you’re having. Being kind is definitely a turn on, so forget what you’ve been told about playing it ice-cold” (Women’s Health).

So be sure that you don’t oversell yourself. We both know you are amazing but that you also hold some imperfections. Don’t worry, we all do! It’s these imperfections that someone could fall in love with. You don’t want to waste somebody’s time just like you don’t want them to waste yours. So don’t make yourself out to be the greatest gift this world has to offer, but also don’t undersell yourself. Be authentic.

Truly Invest

If you are serious about finding someone, act like it. Don’t sign up for a dating app and then expect it to just do all the work. Yes, it is a place that can match you with someone else but you have to put the work into it. Think of online dating as a database. It takes all this information from millions of different people and then you go in there and easily weed through them all. The dating app is an assistant not a final decider.

If you paid for the app, then you DEFINITELY want to truly invest your time. What is the point in wasting your money if you don’t put any time into it. This is your love life, take control. The same goes if you are not paying for the dating app. It would just be taking up a waste of data on your phone. If you are not putting the time into it, then what was the point in you signing up?

Doing it at the Right Time

So while you need to definitely invest your time, you need to also pick the right times to online date. For instance, going on and looking at profiles while drinking may not lead to the best results. Or if you are super lonely during the holidays and are just looking for someone to fill that void quickly, chances are they might not last long. You want to work on your love life when you have a clear head and are feeling emotionally stable. This is the person that you ultimately want to keep around for a long a time so chat with them when you are ready.

Meet as Much as Possible

As I mentioned before, the online dating company is only there as a first meeting place for you. It is up to you to try and get to know that person. However, with that said try not to build the whole relationship through the app. I would highly advise you meet each other in person as much as possible and use the app as just a conversation starter. After you have matched and gotten initial introductions out of the way, set up a date and get to know each other in person. It will help to build a better relationship if you spend most of your getting to know each other time face to face. date goes awry, or that relationship turns out to be a dud, don’t give up. Your next amazing date might be right around the corner.

Now if your “dates goes awry, or that relationship turns out to be a dud, don’t give up. Your next amazing date might be right around the corner” (Women’s Health).

Keep these little tips in mind while you are navigating the online dating world!

Resources: Women’s Health

Do you use online dating? Have any other tips or tricks to share? Write them below in the comments section!