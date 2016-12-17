5 Ways to Prepare Yourself for the New Year

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Keen for IZEA. All opinions are 100% mine.

One year is ending and another is soon to begin. However, before you can enter the new year, you need to open yourself to exciting things that can happen. If you enter the new year with negativity and expecting the worse then that is exactly what you are going to find. So here are 5 ways that you can prepare yourself for the new year!

Make a list of bad things

I don’t care who you are, there had to have been some things that happened this year that you wish you could just forget. Well, I have an even better idea. Write down all the bad things that happened to you that year. Write every negative thought and occurrence. Once you have created your list, burn it. Yes. Literally, put fire to paper and set that list ablaze. How therapeutic it is to watch your troubles burn away. While it obviously does not literally erase your problems, it gives the illusion of having a clean slate. This is something I am hoping to do this new year with my friends. I’m going to have us each write down what we want to leave with the previous year and then burn it. It can come to be such an empowering moment.

Create a goals list

After burning away all of your problems, do something productive: create a goals list. Start a list of all you want to accomplish in the new year but be sure to make it actually doable. This is almost like a resolutions list but a bit more realistic. I feel like resolutions are just becoming something that people create because everyone else is doing it but never actually stick with. Don’t get me wrong, there are some that actually stick with it, like the Miss Millennia Magazine Creator Jasmine Watts. However, everyone that sets out to make a goals list is almost more likely to carry through with it. So make a list of what you want to accomplish in the new year. If you’re up to it, maybe split it up by months of what can be accomplished that way you are able to tick off goals easier because it’s in smaller sections versus the whole year.

Practice meditation

Meditation is so good for the mind and the body. You are able to step out of reality for a moment and become in contact with your inner energy. Meditation can give you better focus, less anxiety, more creativity and compassion, better memory and less stress. Doesn’t that sound like traits you want to take with you into the new year? Doing this effectively can even lead to better relationships and a better mental health. If you begin to practice this now, you are set for practicing it effectively in the new year.

Connect with a Psychic

What is cooler than being able to speak with an actual psychic. Someone that will be able to tell you about what you can expect in your future. That would be incredibly helpful going into the new year right? Well, I have just the people for you. Keen. Keen is the oldest and largest community of trusted advisors across a range of disciplines, including Love & Relationships, Psychic, Spiritual, Empathic, and Tarot. They have facilitated over 35MM conversations within the community since founded in 1999. What is amazing is that they are available right at your fingertips. You can access them online and either call an advisor or chat with them online. I am personally a fan of the chat feature because I am often in a place when not alone. So with the chat feature, I am able to access their services literally anywhere and at any time.

Keen has been able to provide such support for people that they are able to deal with their life challenges. Why would you not want that kind of assistance if you’re looking to make the new year a great one? When I went on and tried Keen, I utilized the psychic reading advisors. As I mentioned before, the chat feature was best for me. I thought that maybe it would diminish the experience a bit but it was awesome! The advisor was able to respond super-fast and it would even show me when she was reading over my response. It felt like we were in the same room at all times. My advisor was able to tell me about my future and what I should expect for the new year. This was perfect as I have been a bit nervous about what to expect in the new year but she made me hopeful. What’s even more perfect is that right now Keen is having an Exclusive Holiday Offer where you can get a 10-minute online psychic reading/session for $1.00. On average, a 10-minute session is priced at $35.00. How great is that! This would be perfect for you or if you are still looking for a last-minute gift to give! Here is what you should expect before getting a psychic reading!

Begin a journal

You know how when you go to bed, you begin to filter back through your day and everything that happened, good and bad? Why not start a journal to keep those daily events? This could be so beneficial because you can revisit the day if you need to. Say you’re having a crappy day. Go back and read about a day that was awesome or how you were able to turn your day back around. Actually, writing it down can not only help you when you need to think back to a situation but can also be quite therapeutic. Most therapist always suggests their client start keeping a journal because the process of writing can be very beneficial. So I hope these tips can be beneficial for you and help you to prepare for the new year!