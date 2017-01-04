Parenting #LikeaGirl: An Interview with Courtney Welch

Always trust your intuition, be patient with your children and especially with yourself, and try to RELAX…Remember to lead with love and everything else will fall into place. —Courtney Welch of Courtney Consulting Agency

Courtney Welch has worked hard to start her business, Courtney Consulting Agency. In 2015, soon after giving birth to her son, she had to move in with family due to gentrification. In December of that same year, she was laid off from her job. But instead of moping, she took this as an opportunity to find her true calling. This roadblock inspired her entrepreneurial spirit and she began working as a virtual assistant. Courtney soon realized that she had natural business talents, and she founded Courtney Consulting Agency. Her company has grown over the past year, and she has now found success.

Miss Millennia Magazine had the pleasure of interviewing Courtney Welch and learned more about her life experiences!

1. Hi, Courtney! Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I am an Oakland, California native currently studying Business Management through Hampton University. Last year, I founded my virtual assistant firm, Courtney Consulting Agency, where I specialize in providing administrative and customer support to small business entrepreneurs. Through my business, I connected with the founders of Noirbnb and I am currently acting as the Director of Customer Experience for the company. I love to be active socially, attending different events for young professionals and have recently ventured into more “mompreneur” events. And last, but definitely not least, I am an active mother to my son, Caleb.

2. Where at you located?

We currently live in San Diego primarily, but we travel to the Bay Area for family and business visits quite often.

3. What is your favorite thing about being a mom?

I love watching Caleb grow up and learn new things. He’s a very curious, spunky, and precocious child. I find myself being surprised by his abilities on a weekly basis. Another fun aspect is Caleb is an active model. He started back in January with his first commercial and he’s been booking steady work ever since. The shoots are fun and usually easy, he is still quite young so we don’t stay on set for long, but it is cool watching him come alive in front of the camera. He’s a natural.

4. What do you like to do in your free time?

I enjoy reading. I have been focusing more on business and entrepreneurship publications to expand my industry knowledge, but I enjoy historical biographies for personal reading. Wine tastings are great when I have the time to get away. I don’t Netflix and Chill, I more so Netflix and Nap. Caleb and I also go for walks around the neighborhood or play in the backyard. I have a blog, but I don’t like to call myself a “blogger” because I am not that consistent. I will get inspired every few weeks and post something on my site.

5. Five years ago, could you have predicted your current life situation?

No way. I never thought I would start a business for sure. In fact, five years ago I was in studying to be a paralegal. I always said it seemed like too much trouble running your own company. I would rather show up, do my work, make my money, and go home. Before Caleb was born, I thought I was going to stay off for six months and head on back to work. By the time that six months came around, I had ended having to move because I couldn’t find an affordable place. I was in a new city where I didn’t know anyone outside of my few family members and I thought he was far too young to go to daycare. Luckily, I found a telecommute position as an HR Assistant, but that position ended up getting phased out. I was still apprehensive about putting Caleb in nursery school so I ventured out in hopes of finding another telecommute position, and I was brought on to be a virtual assistant for the owner of Sip and Swirl Events, April Richmond. April was such a great mentor and inspiration. She was impressed by my work and initiative and ended up referring me to two of friends who were also small business owners. I figured I had a knack for customer support and administrative work, it allows for family/work life balance, and I truly enjoy what I do for the first time. I should do this for real. And from there Courtney Consulting was born.

6. What is a challenge you’ve had to overcome, and how did you get through it?

When it came to my business, I struggled with gaining my confidence and demanding what I am worth from my clients. At first, when you are starting out as a business owner, you want to get clients and not seem too expensive. But it doesn’t help if you are low balling yourself and not able to make a living. I had to remind myself that demanding what I was worth is what is best for my livelihood and to not be afraid of losing a client. In my private life, I have had to deal with some major financial setbacks and had to deal with homelessness. It was very challenging and scary. I have been blessed with an amazing extended circle of people—my godmother Allison, my very best friends in the world Angelica, Kimberly, and Danielle—they have uplifted me when times have gotten difficult and with my transition into motherhood. They’ve always been supportive, loving, and helped me whenever they could.

7. What makes you excited about the future?

Finishing my education. I have had to stop and start so many times due to financial setbacks and roadblocks. I am finally at a point where I have the time, mindset, and ability to move forward and I feel like I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

8. What advice can you give to other Millennial moms?

Always trust your intuition, be patient with your children and especially with yourself, and try to RELAX. Parenthood is a learning process and as your kids grow you need to be flexible. Don’t compare your parenting or kids to anyone else’s because you must do what is best for you. Above everything, kids just need to be loved and supported. Remember to lead with love and everything else will fall into place.

Thank you, Courtney, for chatting with us!

You can follow Courtney Welch on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (@shortcourtneys), and Instagram! She also runs an Instagram for her business, which you can find here.