Proposing is one of the most magical, thoughtful, and caring gestures someone can do. It’s a public acknowledgment that they wish to spend the rest of their lives with another person. You don’t need to spend lots of money, although if you would like to that’s fine. Really, all you need to do is think about the person you love, their interests, and what would make them feel special. With this in mind, here are some tips on how to plan the perfect proposal for your significant other.

Every Couple Is Unique

Have a little think about what you enjoy doing together and incorporate it into the proposal. If you’re nature lovers, why not consider popping the question at the summit of your favorite hiking spot? Consider your relationship and any amazing memories you already have, such as the location of your first date, the park where you shared your first kiss, or even the country that you went to on your first holiday together as a couple. For some, it could be as simple as watching a movie and you suddenly acting out her favorite scene ending in the proposal. Or it could be as extravagant as planning a surprise party for her birthday where her family and friends can share in the moment.

Speak From The Heart

It doesn’t matter what you say as long as you say something. Try not to read from a prepared speech, as at best you’ll lose the intimacy of the moment, and at worst it’ll look staged. Remember, if you’re feeling a bit nervous slow down, take a deep breath, and start again. It’s ok if you cry because your partner will probably be crying too. As long as you tell them why you love them and what it means to have them in your life, it will be an incredibly special moment.

Have A Ring Waiting

Try to avoid spontaneously proposing, as it can seem a little lackluster and ill thought out. Every person wants to have the thrill of seeing a glimmering ring nestling inside a small box. Pick one that you know they’ll love. Consider different styles such as solitaire ring settings, and ask advice from their best friend. But make sure that they don’t blab beforehand and ruin your surprise! Don’t feel like you need to spend a fortune on the ring itself. Although it is a symbol of the incredible commitment that the two of you are making and it should really honor that bond, cost isn’t everything.

Understand Your Bride To Be

Public proposals are fantastic if your partner loves being the center of attention and enjoys having strangers watch them. However, not everyone likes being in the spotlight, and if your significant other is a little shy, they might not like being in the middle of a flash mob, impromptu concert, or on stage. Think about their likes and dislikes carefully, as a poorly planned proposal can lead to a higher chance that they’ll say no. Hire a photographer or videographer to capture the moment of just the two of you so people can watch the big moment for themselves after.

Keep these tips in mind while planning your proposal, and it will be definitely be a special moment. Best of luck!