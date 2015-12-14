Facebook
Career & Education

How You Can Have The McCafé Taste At Home

I participated in an Influencer Activation on behalf of Influence Central for McCafé packaged coffee. I received product samples as well as a monetary promotional incentive to thank me for my participation.

The holiday season is upon us, Millennials, and so are early mornings and late nights shopping for gifts and wrapping them up for everyone to enjoy on Christmas Day. Between shopping trips, we all have to work. Some of us, myself included, are picking up extra hours just to make it through the season in order to make it picture perfect. In order to get through the day, I require a lot of coffee and McDonald’s McCafé has just made my life a whole lot easier with their new packaged coffee!

So Much Coffee, So Little Time

The great thing about McCafé’s packaged coffee is that there are so many roasts and blends to choose from. For example, there’s the  Premium Roast, French Roast, Breakfast Blend and Colombian…it was hard to choose just one while grocery shopping. My family members have different likes and dislikes when it comes to our flavored coffee, but what is awesome about McCafé’s packaged coffee is that a 12 oz bag is only about $7.50. If you own a Keurig, a 12 count pack of McCafé K-Cups are only $8.39 and an 18 count of  McCafé K-Cups are $11.99. But please remember that prices do vary from region to region.

I’ve discovered that the flavor that I absolutely cannot live without is the McCafé Hazelnut, light roast. I love this because it is packed with flavor and I don’t necessarily need to add extra sugar or creamer, which I normally do in excess, so, thumbs up McCafé! My mom, on the other hand, is obsessed with the light roast Breakfast Blend, which is fine because that just means that my Hazelnut lasts longer!

I often work the late night shift, which means that I have to find that perfect time for my coffee that will fuel my work but will not keep me up when it comes to sleep. Sometimes that means that I have to take a mid-shift break and buy a quick cup down at my closest McDonalds. But now, I can also make it at home, which is more than I could have asked for!



How You Can Have The McCafé Taste At Home

  • LaMode365

    Great article! 🙂 Love being able to make my favorite coffee at home! 🙂 – Cianna (LaMode365)

  • McDonalds coffee always wins taste tests if they are blind. Always. It really is far better than any other.

  • deanna

    I do not go to mcdonalds a lot, I will have to try their hazelnut coffee soon!

  • Jacqui Odell

    I am not a huge fan of coffee, but my husband would be glad to hear this.

  • We go through a lot of coffee at our house. I’ll bet this would make the family happy to pick up a few bags.

  • This is a great gift idea for my son – He loves coffee and especially fun ones! You’ve inspired me 🙂

  • CouponDivaAndi

    “…you deserve a break today”…..LOVE the idea! 🙂

  • I appreciate that they have packaged coffee now! They have good tasting coffee, which many seem to overlook and they’re affordable too.

  • Ourfamilyworld

    I am so glad you now enjoy this at home. I love their coffee.

  • Jeanine @ sixtimemommy.com

    My husband LOVES McCafe coffee. So this is really great. He would love some at home.

  • Anamika Ojha

    Hey I am also coffee addict but I only drink Starbucks. Maybe I will check out MacCafe next time. Thanks for sharing this post.

  • Theresa

    This sounds delicious, and I’d like to try it!

SHARE THE LOVE