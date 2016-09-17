Facebook
Growth and Development

5 Ways to Give Back to Your Community

Community. Traditionally, this term refers to a group of people whose members reside in a specific area and share certain characteristics. To some, this is the place where they grew up, the town or the school, or the ballet studio. For others, this is a foundation that has helped them immensely, such as Food Allergy Research and Education.

Some people may think of their community as a flawed entity but a special one nonetheless — one that they need to give back to. As I grow older, it becomes clearer to me just how important it is to give back to the community. A great community is created by great peopleBelow are five ways to give, enjoy!

1. Volunteer

Volunteering may be one of the most obvious ways to give back to your community, but it’s also one of the easiest and most rewarding. You can help others and give back to your community in numerous ways by volunteering, and you can do just about everything as a volunteer. Although time is often a concern when thinking about volunteering, it can be as large or small a commitment as you want it to be. 

Whether you’re tutoring or translating, rebuilding homes or cleaning a park, you’re giving back to your community. As a student, volunteering can be a stellar addition to a resume as well as being extremely rewarding. Volunteering allows you to make connections in your community and teaches you knew things. Plus, volunteering can boost your health! Volunteering oftentimes requires you to be physically active, and the happiness it brings you is great for your overall health.

Is there a better way to give back to your community than offering your happy, beautiful self to help? I think not. If you’re unsure of where to start, consider joining a service organization or rotary club. This way, you can learn about different service opportunities in your area and meet fun people to work with.

http://www.sdflc.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/volunteers_building.jpg

Getting all hands on deck is a great way to give back to your community.

2. Donate

If you have the means, donating is an excellent alternative to volunteering for those who do not have the time to volunteer as much as they’d like. It is also an excellent way to give back your community in addition to volunteering.

Donating often times implies a monetary donation, but there are ways to donate without digging up spare change in your pockets. There are countless causes worthy of donations of clothes, food, and other items. Old stuffed animals can go to toy drives and children’s hospitals (tiny ones can even go to animal shelters!). Your old clothes can go to countless places to be recycled or given or sold to those in need.

If there is a cause you care about but not an organization that benefits it, you can easily start one of your own.  Whether you simply create a web page and find a way to donate money or goods specifically to the cause, or use word of mouth to bring towels to animal shelters, you can easily give back to your community by offering help where someone isn’t already.

http://www.onuesokefoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/donate-img1.jpg

Donating to organizations is important to helping the community–whether you’re giving or collecting.

3. Fundraising

If what an organization really needs money and it’s looking for more than you can offer, fundraising can help you work with organizations to give back to your community.

Fundraising is a great option for all of you social butterflies–college phone-a-thons and selling candy bars to raise money for a cause is easiest for the chattier bunch.  

If you prefer not to socialize too much when giving back, there are several ways to get involved. Whether you share a link every day on Facebook for fundraising purposes or you choose to work behind the scenes in fundraising, your participation helps. You can also help raise money for a cause by participating in races and runs for charity (the Ride for Roswell is big where I’m from). This allows you to raise money in unique and enjoyable ways with the help of sponsors. This is also a great way to educate others on different issues and helpful organizations, which is another great way to give back to your community. 

https://afaeducation.org/img/main/fundraising.jpg

Participating in charity races and bike rides for bucks is a great way to raise money to give back to your community.

4. Join In

My mother says that the reason she sits on different committees is because it is an excellent way to give back. Giving back doesn’t necessarily mean helping a specific cause. It can also mean making an effort to be a better member of the community. Supporting local businesses and following local government activity, are both great ways to give back to your community. Your support, participation, and interest in your community is crucial to giving back.

5. Speak Out

In my opinion, the best way to give back to your community is to speak out and share your experiences. This can be done in a variety of ways. This can be telling everyone about the volunteering opportunities at your elementary school, or telling your mom to donate your old toys instead of throwing them out. When I was younger, several people I knew asked for donations on their birthdays instead of traditional presents.

Likewise, general advocacy is a great way to give back to your community. Advocacy is an excellent way to draw others to your cause and help by fundraising, donating, or volunteering.

http://www.swgeneral.com/assets/1/7/volunteeringHands.jpg

When giving back to your community, listening is a great way to lend a helping hand.

Giving back to your community is important for several reasons, and there are numerous ways to do it. Whether you decide to be loudly and actively involved or to be a quiet participant, your support to your community is important. Every person makes a difference. Improvement starts with you.

 

  • Christy Maurer

    Giving to your community is so important. It not only helps others, but it helps you! It is better to give than to receive 🙂

  • Jacqui @TradesofJacqui

    Great posts! Definitely a nice variety of giving back to your community. Thanks!

  • I do join a lot of charity runs. This is a good way to give back. You can also volunteer and make a difference.

  • These are greats ways to give back to your community! Every Friday I volunteer at my local animal shelter and given though it’s only for a few hours, it really makes a difference.

  • Jeanette

    I would like to take my son somewhere so she can also learn about charity. I pray every day that God will give me a generous heart because he has blessed us in so many ways. I think we should bless others because we have the means to do so.

  • These are easy ways for sure to give back to your community. Glad you are sharing ideas for everyone to learn how to give back easier.

  • jennifer

    this is so important but so often forgotten! i love volunteering and giving back to my community.

  • Pam W

    I think it is so important to give back to your community. I always volunteer when I can and I donate to different organizations as well.

  • Amanda Love

    There is nothing like helping the community out. I think it’s awesome to do at least one of the things that you mentioned on this list. Helping out is something that we should all consider doing especially since we’re all so blessed.

  • I think these are all wonderful things to consider. There are usually some great volunteering opportunities in our town.

  • TheNewClassy

    I donate when I can, and I have volunteered several times in my community. I like to think that I have done my part to give back, but I could always give a little more.

  • kathleen kennedy leon

    Volunteering is such a rewarding act. I know many people at our hospital that get alot of fulfillment out of volunteering their time to help others. Great post!

  • We just moved and these are some great tips to get involved in our new community and meet people. It’s so important to teach your kids to give back and volunteer.

  • Great tips. My daughter has joined a club at school that focuses on fundraising and volunteering. So great for kids to get involved.

  • Rebecca Swenor

    These are all great ways to give back to your community. The speaking up is a great way to give back as well as volunteering. Thanks for sharing the tips,

  • These are all so important when you are part of a community. Building a safe and friendly neighborhood.

  • Shanna Battle

    I will be printing this off and giving a copy to each of my teens that come in my community center! Such a good article!

  • These are all great suggestions and also easy ways to give back to our various communities. It is important to give back and I love volunteering and fundraising.

  • Hungry_Healthy_Happy

    There are definitely lots of ways to give back. We donate to our local food bank each week.

  • Valerie CottageMakingMommy

    I love this. Speaking out works best in my area. The people are weird.

