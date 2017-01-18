Facebook
Growth and Development

Basic Tools Every Woman Should Own (and know how to use)

Let’s say you’re shopping and you find the perfect bookshelf! You cart the box home and realize you need to put it together. Do you have the basic tools to put it together? Better yet, do you know how to use those tools? Regardless of what anyone says, there are basic tools every woman should own and know how to use. Here are some basic tools you need to make sure you own and know how to use.

Hammer

tools

Stanley 51-112 7 Ounce Fiberglass Hammer

A hammer is a two-purpose tool because it is able to hammer down objects or flip it over and lift something out. The hammer can be used for a number of things but it is mostly commonly used for nails. So for example, if you want to hang a picture up on the wall, you can use the hammer to hit the nail in the wall. If you mess up, flip it over to the hammer claw to lift the nail out and start over again.

Measuring tape

tools

Stanley 33-425 Powerlock 25-Foot by 1-Inch Measuring Tape – Original

The measuring tape is also another basic tool that can be so beneficial. It is essentially your “make sure you don’t mess up” tool. Want to move a gigantic piece of furniture into a different space? Measure it out first to see if it’ll fit before trying to move it and realizing it doesn’t fit. Another purpose is say you want to buy a picture frame for your wall but it has to be a certain size. You can measure out the space to figure out the size of the frame you can purchase.

Level

tools

Stanley 42-294 8-Inch Torpedo Level

This tool is also perfect for hanging photos or hanging anything. You place the level on top of the item you have hung up to see if it is even and hanging straight. Most levels have green water with a bubble in them and when the bubble is in the middle of the tube of water, then the item is level. Level’s come in all different sizes but the one that is most convenient is the bullet level.

Stud finder

tools

Zircon StudSensor e50 Electronic Stud Finder

I am starting to realize that most of these tools are perfect for hanging pictures. A stud finder is a handy tool that finds the stud beneath the drywall, which is the best place to hammer in the nail. A nail used to probably hang up pictures lol.

Multi-bit screwdriver

tools

Stanley 69-189 Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver

Aside from the hammer, I feel that this will be one of the most used tools you own. Versus just having a screwdriver, I suggest you get a multi-bit screwdriver which is the base of a screwdriver but comes with different bits to change out. So these different bits have heads that can be applicable to almost all situations that require a screwdriver.

Pliers

Pliers would be the next greatest tool for every woman to have because it can be used for so many different situations. However, like the screwdriver, there are many types of pliers with different capabilities. Unlike the screwdriver, though, there are not interchangeable bits. So here are just a few types of pliers that you should own and know how to use.

  • Slip joint pliers
tools

Channellock 526 6.5-Inch Slip Joint Plier

These are the basic ones you think of when you think of pliers. They are useful for tightening or loosening normal sized areas such as door knobs or bike screws. This would be your everyday plier for typical handywoman jobs.

  • Channel lock pliers
tools

Channellock 440 12-Inch Tongue and Groove Plier

Channel lock pliers are useful when you need to tighten or untighten something large. So for example, if you need to tighten up the sink faucet or maybe the shower head. This tool is able to work with thicker areas than say just a normal set of pliers.

  • Needle nose pliers
tools

Stanley 84-096 5-Inch Needle Nose Plier

Needle nose pliers are my favorite and are typically used for non-handywoman situations. I have used needle nose pliers to fix a chain on my necklace, bend back a hook on a bra that went haywire in the wash, or even to help place back a tiny screw in my glasses. These pliers are so nifty because they can work with tiny things that your hands, or other tools, are too big for.

Wire cutters

tools

C2G / Cables To Go 38001 Flush Wire Cutter (4.5 Inches – Red)

Wire cutters are perfect for when your scissors fail you. They are able to cut through certain materials that your scissors will not be able to. So it can cut through wire things, obviously, like fences, barbed wire and so much more. Actually, the most memorable time I used wire cutters was to cut through a cartilage piercing I had that got infected. My ear had swollen so much that I couldn’t unscrew it so I had to cut it out. See? These tools are great for so many things.

Cordless drill

tools

Black & Decker LD120VA 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Drill/Driver with 30 Accessories

This is amazing and makes you feel so powerful. A cordless drill can essentially do what a screwdriver does but with some serious force. This is perfect for when you are screwing in something through a thick material or joining two thick materials. You can also use it to make a hole. I would suggest getting one that has different bits you can alternate like the screwdriver.

Crescent wrench

tools

Stanley 90-947 6-Inch MaxSteel Adjustable Wrench

This is kind of like the pliers but adjustable and able to also to turn a bolt. It is perfect for any plumbing fixes you may have.

Utility knife

tools

Stanley 10-175 Homeowner’s Retractable Blade Utility Knife

This is what you would typically call a box cutter. A utility knife is better than just using a knife in your kitchen and much sharper. I also use it for cutting little items up or cutting a straight line through cork or cardboard.

Toolkit

tools

Stanley 94-248 65-Piece Homeowner’s Tool Kit

If you are really into all of these tools and don’t own them, I would suggest just getting a toolkit that has most of these in it already. It would save you a bunch of time from having to get most of these tools and money because it’s already all in one package.

These are just a few basic tools every woman should own and know how to use. You can add more, of course, depending on the types of handywoman projects you do!

**This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!**

  • Sheila

    It is true! There is nothing worse than purchasing something only to find out you don’t have the proper tools. This is where the studfinder comes in really handy! Ok, I digress! Seriously, you gave some great ideas for me to put a tool box together for my daughter for Valentine’s Day. She loves DIY stuff so this will come in handy!

