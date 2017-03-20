A Quick Checklist for Finding Your Dream House

Finding a new place to live is an exciting time, but can be met with many obstacles along the way. It is often the way that, although you may have your heart set on something at the time and think that it’s the one for you, your new abode may not be all that it’s cracked up to be. You have to look past the interiors and the lingo of the salesperson who’s trying to earn extra commission and think about whether it’s something that you really want.

The Size of the Place

Size matters. If you are looking at a property that is out of your budget due to size, then step away from it. A simple stroll into your local IKEA will show you that you don’t need to have a lot of space to be able to utilize it well. If you know that you can cope in a smaller space but are scared about the stuff that you’ll be bringing along with you, either find a place for it (either in the house or in storage) or sort through what you will keep and what you will sell or donate.

The Location

You’ll need to be thinking about a lot of things to do with the location, not just picking it because it’s pretty or your friends live there. One of the best things you can do is look for recommendations on great places to go. For example, read the umovefree reviews. Some things that you need to take into consideration include: how far you are away from your workplace, what it costs in comparison to other areas and whether you can afford it, if it’s accessible by public transport and what your insurance bills and rates are going to be like. Also, always think about the price you have to pay to live in a specific location.

Nearby Amenities

Properties that have a lot of amenities on their doorstep (like doctors, dentists, and shops) are more likely to be snapped up quickly. You will be better getting one with all of these features available so that you can easily get yourself sorted should you be short of anything or

How You’ll Benefit From It

Don’t go into a new property thinking about how happy it will make you feel – you need to look at the other benefits of it, too. Will it be easily expanded into a family home? If you are buying instead of renting, is it something that you could sell quickly and easily make money on? Would you easily be able to start a business there? Although these are questions that you may not necessarily be asking yourself currently, they still need to be thrown about there just to make sure that you are getting the right stuff for and from your money. Ploughing it into something just because it looks good on paper or you get a ‘wow’ from the first impression isn’t the be all and end all.

If you can keep these four things in mind when searching for your dream house, then you’re sure to make the best decision for you!