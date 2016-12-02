5-easy-ways-to-empower-yourself-daily



This post is sponsored by Find Your Influence and Planet Fitness. All opinions are 100% my own. Thank you for supporting the brands that make Miss Millennia Magazine possible!

“There is no force equal to a woman determined to rise” -W.E.B. Dubois

I’m going to be real with ya’ll. Being a boss a** b**** on the daily is a struggle. Although we are told over and over again that we contain the power within us, it is still hard to tap into that power every day. We have many outside factors that may be sapping us of our energy, whether that be school, work, relationships, or family. And it’s not just the being of people but also the judgments that may come with them. The world can be very hard on an individual. That doesn’t mean we stop looking for the power within us daily. So here are 5 easy ways that you can empower yourself daily so that you can become the boss a** b**** that you are.

1. Quote Wall/Power Poses

via GIPHY

Keeping a quote wall is so powerful and easy to do as a way to empower yourself daily. Just write down all your favorite quotes or ones that greatly empower you and place them somewhere that you could see it daily. You could put them on your bathroom mirror, by your front door or on the refrigerator. I have a friend that bought cheap picture frames and framed her most empowering quotes and placed them all around her shower. That way with every direction she turned, she was reading something empowering to her. This was genius because she typically showered in the mornings before starting her day so she already had a great start.

If quotes don’t impact you very much, I would suggest power poses. You’ve maybe heard of people that do the superwoman/superman pose in the mirror so that feel empowerment and the ability to conquer anything. This pose meaning your hands at your hips with your chest puffed out, not the hand in the air as if your flying (although do what works for you). This pose is very powerful and can definitely work. As I talked about in a previous article (16 Ways to Feel Like a More Empowered Woman), I would stand up straight with my chest puffed out and say “I am the Batman.” Obviously, I’m not, but there was something about knowing that I was in charge of Gotham City and all its inhabitants that made me feel truly empowered.

2. Planet Fitness

One of the tips I would definitely give to empower yourself daily would be to work out. This is because it gives off such great endorphins. Planet Fitness goes above and beyond of being just a workout location. Planet Fitness fosters encouragement, empowerment, and support. I recently had the amazing opportunity to work with Planet Fitness. Letme just be honest with y’all, it is amazing. If you want to feel empowered daily, that is the place to go. Having come from a history of bullying at school because of my weight, it was nice to know that Planet Fitness is a safe place where I could go to become healthy while also boosting my confidence.

Before writing this piece, I went to visit my local Planet Fitness and was overwhelmed with the amount of support and judgement-free atmosphere. Everywhere you look, you see uplifting motivational words encouraging you to be who you want to be (see for yourself). Planet Fitness actually has an initiative called the Judgement Free Generation® at Planet Fitness which gives hope to educate and give back to local communities, committing $1.3 million in grants and donations to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and STOMP Out Bullying to fund this initiative. They are dedicated to creating a Planet of Triumphs® that have the confidence to be who they are meant to be. I love love love that on their wall, they have a creed to the members of Planet Fitness that says:

We at pf are here to provide a unique environment in which anyone– and we mean anyone- can be comfortable. A diverse, judgement free zone® where a lasting, active lifestyle can be built. Our product is a tool, a means to an end; not a brand name or a mold maker, but a tool that can be used by anyone. In the end, it’s all about you. As we evolve and educate ourselves, we will seek to perfect this safe, energetic environment, where everyone feels accepted and respected. We are not here to kiss your butt, only to kick it, if that’s what you need. We need you, because face it, our planet wouldn’t be the same without you. You belong®!

3. Help Someone Else

We always tend to think that empowering ourselves means we have to only do things for ourselves. However, helping someone other than yourself can be so empowering in itself. Being able to use your abilities or talents to help someone achieve a goal is one of the most rewarding things you could ever experience. Through helping others, you are able to learn more about yourself and what kind of person you are. It takes all of us together to create an empowered world!

4. Make a To-Do List

When I say create a to-do list, I’m not saying to create one that has impossible tasks or tasks that will take forever. Instead, mix it up and put some big and little tasks on the list. So for example, your list could look like this

Take a shower

Mow the lawn

Eat lunch

Write paper for school

Paint nails

See how there are both challenging and easy tasks on the list. This will actually make you feel like you accomplished a lot and is a great way of empowering yourself daily.

5. Keep a Positive Journal

This is my favorite! I wish I could say that I had thought of it myself but one of my friends introduced me to positive journals. A positive journal is where you write down the positive things in your life or the things that will have a positive effect. So you could put quotes, entries from a good day, movie stubs that will remind you of a good experience, or whatever. This is something that you can go and look at when you’re having a crappy day and need to empower yourself. I would even challenge you to write, or place, something in that journal every day. That can be challenging because we all have those awful days, but try to find some positive that could be added.

After using these 5 easy ways to empower yourself daily, go out there and slay!