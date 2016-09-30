10 Unique Housewarming Gift Ideas for Under $50

So, your best friend just moved into a new apartment, and she’s throwing a housewarming party. You know it’s going to be a blast, but it also probably means she’s expecting a housewarming gift. What exactly do you buy for someone who just moved into a new place? And how do you find something nice that’s still within your budget? Well look no further, because

1. A Cute Mug

Whether your friend is a coffee drinker, enjoys a soothing cup of tea after work, or has a sweet tooth for hot chocolate, he or she could probably use a nice mug. There’s just something nice about drinking hot beverages from a special mug. Plus, every time your friend uses their mug, they’ll think of you! One of my best friends gave me a mug for my birthday right before I left for college. It was always such a treat to use it and reminisce about our friendship. Both the personal and useful nature of a mug will make it a great housewarming gift!

2. Photo Holder

Your friend may have the essentials in their apartment already, but chances are they haven’t fully decorated yet. Why not help with the decorating by giving a cute string of photos? Photos are some of my favorite bedroom decorations, because whenever you’re feeling down, you can just look over and reminisce about all of the fun times you’ve had. The photo holder is quite cheap, but your friend will love the effort you put into choosing your favorite photos of your time together.

3. A Journal

Your friend has just moved to a new place. They are undoubtedly going to being having many new experiences. So why not encourage them to document their first year in a new place by getting them a journal? It can be quite therapeutic to keep a journal. Plus, it’s wonderful to be able to look back and reminisce about how your felt when you first started something that now seems normal, like a new home. And you can even write your friend a note on the first page of the journal, wishing them well in their new home and offering any advice you may have. That’ll make it a nice sentimental housewarming gift.

4. A Planner

If this is your friend’s first time living in an apartment, they are going to have many new responsibilities in store for them. That makes a planner a great useful gift for them! That way they can write down any tasks they have to do each day, such as cleaning the bathroom or buying groceries. A planner is probably not something your friend thought about needing when moving into a new home, but the housewarming gift can prove quite useful for their new life!

5. A Candle

Once your friend has finally unpacked and settled into their house, they’re going to want to relax and take it all in. What better way to help them do this than by giving them a candle? A candle probably wasn’t high on the list of what your friend thought they’d need right away, but it can do wonders to help them relax and feel at home. And isn’t making your friend feel at home what a housewarming gift is all about?

6. A Waffle Maker

Not everyone would consider a waffle maker a kitchen essential, and if your friend is just starting out, they likely won’t already have one. However, it is wonderful to be able to make waffles for oneself on a lazy Sunday morning. Waffles are one of those items that can seem luxurious, but are super easy to make. Your housewarming gift will help your friend enjoy the comforts of home in their new house.

7. French Press

If your friend is a coffee lover, and you’re willing to splurge a little (it’s just under $50), a French Press is the perfect housewarming gift. It’ll allow your friend to make fantastic coffee right from their home. A French Press is likely not something they’ll already own, but they’ll be thankful for a housewarming gift they can enjoy all the time. Plus it’ll save them money if they can make fancy coffee at home rather than frequenting coffee shops.

8. Sticky Note Set

From grocery lists and to-do lists to labeling food in the fridge, there are so many uses for a sticky note set in a new home. This one is adorable and has many different sizes, which makes it apt for different uses. Your friend will love getting a useful housewarming gift, and can even use their new sticky notes to remind them to write thank you notes for all of their gifts!

9. Correspondence Cards

This is a great housewarming gift for the friend who has just moved far away. Gifting correspondence cards ensures that your friend will still write to you, and you to them. Sure we live in a digital age now, but who doesn’t like to receive some old fashioned mail? Correspondence cards will make it super easy for your friend to stay in touch with everyone they care about. Plus, they can use them for more formal purposes, like writing thank you notes for all of their lovely housewarming gifts!

10. Pumpkin Bread Mix

Your friend has a brand new kitchen. What better way to use it than to bake some delicious pumpkin bread? This yummy housewarming gift will make your friend’s house smell like fall and provide them with a delicious treat. Bonus: they might invite you over to share in the dessert!

When your friend moves to a new place, it can be tricky to find something original to give as a housewarming gift. And it can be even harder to find something nice when you’re on a budget. But with our list, you should be set to find the perfect gift for your relocating friend!

Have any other ideas for housewarming gifts? Tell us in the comments!