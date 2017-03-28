3 Easy Ways To Save For A Big Purchase

Everyone has a time in their life where they need to make a big purchase but don’t have enough money. So, we save up and hope that we can afford a down payment on that new house, or that new car we’ve always wanted, or a new washing machine!

Bearing that in mind, here are three easy ways to save for a big purchase:

1. Lower All Of Your Utility Bills

When you’re trying to save money, your utility bills become a huge pain. They restrict how much you save, as you always need a certain amount of money to pay for all of them. So, the easiest solution is to start paying less for every bill. How can you do this? It’s really quite simple, all you have to do is threaten to leave. Call up your utility providers and say you’re not happy with the service and think you’re being ripped off and want to leave as soon as possible. If your contract is coming to an end, this is the perfect time to play this card. They’ll get scared and offer you a cut-price deal that saves you lots of money each month. Or, they won’t play ball, and you can find a different deal from a cheaper provider and enjoy “new customer” benefits.

Alternatively, you can simply reduce the amount of resources you use. Taking shorter showers uses less water, and making sure that you turn off any and all lights and electronics that you aren’t using will decrease your electricity usage. There are many simple ways to use less water and electricity, which will also reduce your bill for those services!

2. Check If You’re Due A Tax Rebate

Saving up for a big purchase is all about finding ways you get as much money as possible into a little savings account. A great way you can do this is by claiming a refund on your income taxes. A lot of the time, we get too much income tax taken out of our wages and can claim it back in the form of a tax rebate. The good thing is, you can figure out if you’re eligible for one by checking out one of the many companies around like Tax Returned. Of course, look for a Tax Returned review beforehand, this is just an example of a company. Companies like this will view your income and see whether or not you can claim some money back. It’s worth a try, as you don’t have to pay anything to see if you’re eligible. And, if you are, you could claim back a decent amount of money that can be put in your savings account for your big purchase.

3. Stop Going Out To Eat

If you want to save as much as possible and afford something quickly, then you have to make sacrifices. Certain things have to be avoided as they simply deplete your bank balance and cost you money. I’m talking about things that you don’t really need but carry on paying for anyway. For example, going out to eat at restaurants. Sure, it’s fun and a good way to spend an evening, but it always costs a lot. If you ate at home and maybe had friends over to cook for them instead of going out, you would save so much money over the course of a few months. This involves takeaways too, stop spending so much on food when you can spend less and cook it yourself!

Follow these ideas, and you will save lots of money quickly!