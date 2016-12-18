5-health-benefits-of-using-a-fitness-tracker-with-heart-rate-sensor

Getting in shape is not easy, no matter how hard you work, but if you are willing to put in the hard work, the results will soon come. The good news for anybody looking to get fitter and healthier, is the fact that there are now more fitness gadgets and gizmos than ever before, all designed to help you get into the shape you wish to be in. Fitness trackers for example, come in all shapes and sizes and, if chosen correctly, can really help you to take your physique and fitness to the next level.

The latest fitness trackers, especially those with heart rate sensors allow you to monitor your intensity and effort, train more safely, check your heart rate at a glance and track your fitness progress. Below are five reasons to have a wrist heart rate monitor:

1. Intensity

Measuring effort and perceived intensity is difficult. To remove the guesswork, monitor your heart rate instead, as it is a much more accurate method of determining the effectiveness and intensity of your training. Although, the heart rate sensors are relatively accurate for long steady runs, the results do vary with high intensity type training like HIIT, sprinting and so forth. For the weekend warriors and serious fitness geeks, choose a tracker with a chest strap heart rate monitor as the accuracy is greater and you don’t have to stop your training to check your pulse.

2. Safety

A tracker with a heart rate sensor provides feedback that you can use to prevent over-training and exercising too hard (or too little) during your sessions. This is a handy feature for an individual who is new to the world of fitness training as a wrist heart rate monitor can guide you to train to an acceptable level of fitness. Hence, an elevated heart rate that is abnormally higher than you expect it to be before your workout can be a strong indicator that you need rest rather than another workout. Don’t ignore signals that your body needs rest. Your tracker and heart rate sensor provide you new ways to “listen” to your body.

3. Progress

As the name suggests, a fitness tracker allows you to track your activity levels, duration of training, distance traveled and vital signs like heart rate and approximate calories burned. Many fitness trackers allow you to store and display a days, or weeks training data to help you identify problems in your training program and adjust. No math involved, details are on the tracker or displayed on the printout. Additionally, there is no need to remember what you did last gym visit or last week, simply look it up or print it. As well, if you are into the ‘numbers’, most fitness watches comes with a free app that will allow you to download all your training stats onto your desktop pc or iMac for further analysis.

4. Feedback

Your tracker will provide constant feedback to let you know where you stand in relation to your preprogrammed goals. Your status should help motivate you to walk more, hit the track or hit the gym. Some trackers can even sense extended periods of inactivity or sitting and prompt you to “get moving”. It’s up to you to maintain the discipline to get up and get it done. In other words, there is no excuse to move more during the day.

5. Coaching

By combining the previous benefits of your tracker and heart rate sensor, you can use your tracker and data as your personal fitness coach. Visualizing your current heart rate and comparing it with your “perceived intensity” you will be able to tell if you need to increase your intensity, back off, or tell you that you are in your training sweet spot. Once in that training sweet spot, you will train more effectively and ensure the best overall results. Your fitness tracker will allow you to train smarter and more effectively while helping you reach your fitness goals more quickly.

Whether it is a waterproof fitness tracker or simply an activity tracker watch that monitors your daily physical movements, these fitness wearables can play a positive part in your daily activities. How you respond to it will depend on the the level of your motivation and desire to act. A fitness tracker, especially those with a heart rate monitor are fantastic tools as it can provide clear statistics and data while monitoring the condition of your cardio system during your physical training. As the technology on these wrist heart rate monitor improves overtime, you can expect more and more of these wearables to play a major role in one’s training. What’s more, you can get your hands on these devices for less than 100 bucks. So why not use it to your advantage, workout smarter and get fit now.