How to Clean Your Patio Area for the Spring



I love the spring season for so many reasons. It’s warm, but not too hot, the landscapes green and you can get used to being outside again. One of my favorite spaces to hang out at is on our enclosed patio. It is a beautiful and relaxing spot, especially if you want to nap, and it’s not too hot out, the perfect spring time hangout spot. Just ask my cats.

There is an issue with my patio area, however. Since it only has screens and no windows, it does not have any protection from the elements outside. So when it rains or gets windy, there is an abundance of dirt that accumulates out there. Not to mention that when we get a little lazy, the patio area turns into a storage area. Ugh!

I knew it was time to give this bad boy a cleaning. Here are the steps to take to make sure you give your patio area a good wash down just in time for the Spring season.

Make Sure You Have Your Tools

First things first; make sure you have everything you need to make this cleaning project a good one. Here is my list of tools I used to clean my patio:

Viva® Vantage® Towels

Soap

Bucket

Water

Rubber Gloves

Broom and Dustpan

The tools list above may be short, but it is everything you need to give your patio a good scrubbing! I watched the video below where Monica Potter teams up with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Ventura to unleash clean for families in need. It’s a great video, but I was just impressed at how clean they got that patio furniture with Viva!

Truthfully, I can say that I have done my spring cleaning with Viva® Vantage® Towels before and the results were awesome! And the best part about it is that I did not have to worry about ruining any of my good towels in my cabinet after cleaning some dusty areas. So while I was a little surprised watching the video, I remembered how awesome Viva® Vantage® Towels actually are.

Move Everything to Get All the Dust

At first glance, my patio area may not seem so bad, but the real cleaning starts in the areas where you cannot see as good. Make sure to move the furniture in your enclosed patio to get all the nooks and crannies. I simply move all my patio furniture to my backyard to get my cleaning done. But it is just as good to move each item one at a time to clean.

Wipe it all down with Viva and Soap

Add soap and warm water to your bucket and use Viva to wipe down the walls and furniture. While it may not look too bad from afar, there is a ton of dust that collects on patio furniture. I typically remove the upholstery cases and throw them in the washer a few times a year. In between that time, I wipe the pillows and frame down with soapy water and Viva® Vantage® Towels. This part of the process can take a little time and you will be surprised at how dirty your water will get!

Sweep the Floor

via GIPHY

Once you wipe everything down, it’s time to sweep! But first, move the storage items that do not belong on the patio to their correct places. I typically sweep the floor once I remove everything off the floor, so I don’t miss anything. Again, you will be surprised how much of the outside comes in when you sweep. We typically have an abundance of dead bugs, dust and cobwebs after only a couple of months. If you are feeling up to it, mop the floor since the furniture is already out of the way. Mopping will make your floor shine and get that last layer of dust out of the way. It is a noticeable difference when you do.

Add The Furniture Back to the Patio Area

Once the floor is swept, bring the furniture back to the picture. It is great to see how bright everything is once it’s all been wiped down. Reorganize the parts of the patio that seemed to be in disarray and find better spots for items that do not appear to have their own appropriate area.

And that’s it! It’s pretty simple cleaning your patio area appropriately, and I have to say it is so worth it to be able to nap after a long day at work. Keep your patio area clean and be sure to do a deep cleaning after a few bad storms since the dust and rain are sure to leave a mess. Happy cleaning!

I was selected for this opportunity as a member of Clever Girls and the content and opinions expressed here are all my own.