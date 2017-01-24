Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
Google+
YouTube
YouTube
Follow by Email
RSS
LinkedIn

College

How To Choose The Right College For Your Needs

By  | 
Share
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble
Share
Email
Buffer
Reddit
Flip

Heading off to continue your education at college is such a proud moment for you and your parents. However, it is essential that you equip yourself with the right knowledge and advice to ensure you choose the right institution for their needs.

Of course, there is no perfect solution, and, in fact, many educational establishments will be unavailable to you because of your academic recordor even just your financial situation.

The good news is that there are a few things to consider that can help you make the right decision. Let’s take a look at what you need to be thinking about to ensure that you get the most out of college and university, and go on to make the most out of your life.

right college

A question of passion

While most parents want their children to enjoy the security of a good job, it’s not necessarily the route any educator will encourage. So, think about talking with your folks if you are burning to a subject that they feel may not lead to a career. For example, let’s say you have a passion for the arts or drama. Your folks might prefer you to do something a little more practicala business degree, for example. But if you are ever going to succeed in your chosen field, now is the time to give it a try. Too many young people give up their true loves and interests these daysso it is something you should discuss with them, and, if necessary, offer them the assurances they need to understand you are fulfilling your dreams.

The right amount of college support

Not all colleges are equal, and it’s important to understand the environment you will be learning in. According to research, college students are demanding more from their educators than ever before in today’s world. Schools have to be up to date and offer their students the tools and resources they need for the best outcomes. Make sure you are aware of what is on offer before making your final choice.

Find out what clicks their buttons

People are different and learn in a variety of ways. Before you choose a college or university, it is vital to ensure you will be comfortable in that particular setting. Maybe you are more of a visual learner, rather than auditory, for example. Perhaps you want to do sports, or would prefer a college with lots of opportunity for political discussion. Look into the finer details of the university and try to understand what student life is like outside the classroom or lecture hall.

The final word

Never force yourself into a university course you have no interest in. It’s vital to get support, guidance, and advice from your parents, of coursebut that is all. Ultimately, you have to be happy and comfortable with the next step in your life to ensure they get the most out of it. If your parents force your hand it could work against youand them. After all, they are not the one who has to go to that college every day, deal with the workload, and lay the foundation for success. And if you feel like you have been forced, the chances are you will not excel or even enjoy the experience.

 

 

How do you like our Magazine?
Subscribe to The Millennial Minute
Sign up for our weekly newsletter "The Millennial Minute" to receive our FREE ebook On Getting Your First Job Out of College!
Share
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble
Share
Email
Buffer
Reddit
Flip
Related Items
  • Robin Rue

    I Have some time before my kids go to college! I know it’s going to be a tough process, though.

  • Nellwyn

    This is really great advice! Other things that were important to me when choosing a university was location and the specific professors I would be working with. I wanted to be able to make professional connections with people in my field who worked in a city that I could see myself living in long-term. Those connections have definitely payed off so far!

  • All solid advice for those entering collage! My daughter just went to our local collage, which is quite expensive to say the least. I wish we had looked at less expensive options.

  • Choosing the right college school that can motivate a child’s early adulthood was really a tough one and it includes many considerations and options. You really can’t tell what awaits in you in an institution unless you experience it by yourself. A better way is to pray hard, ask for his guidance because it is only Him who deeply know each one of us.

  • Amy Jones

    I wish I had these recommendations back when I was like crazy applying to many colleges. I hope someone who needs these find them helpful though 🙂

  • Janine Waite

    So, my parents tried to persuade me to choose their career choice for me. I’m so supportive of my kids following their dreams, I so want them to be happy with their future jobs and lives.

  • A fantastic post! And so relevant to not just parents of kids but mature students too!

  • Karlyn Cruz

    I will recommend this to my relatives. I honesty don’t want people to be pushed without a chopice.

  • Victoria Heckstall

    This is a great read. Very helpful for young people who will enter college school.

  • Jennifer Parker-Gilbert

    That’s a great point to check out colleges based on learning styles. My son is more of a visual learning and I think it’s so important to choose a school that caters to your learning needs.

  • I great read. I wish I knew this before I started college. I followed my passion without realising it is not a profession that is needed at all so it was a bit of a waste. I think it is important to follow your passion, but also think about if you will find a job easy or not. Thank you for this 😀

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Get M3 Straight to Your Inbox

Sign up For Our Weekly Newsletter to get updates on exclusive giveaways, coupons, and recent content. 

 

We will not spam you or sell your email...period.

 

 

Thanks For Subscribing

Please check your e-mail and spam to verify and receive a FREE gift.

 

SHARE THE LOVE