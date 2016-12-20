Five Fantastic Stocking Stuffers for the Last-Minute Shopper

***This post is sponsored by Organic Doctor. All opinions are 100% my own. Thank you for supporting the brands that make Miss Millennia possible!*

Countdown to Christmas: 5 days.

Did you just have a small heart attack? If so, you might be one of the millions of Christmas shoppers who suffer from last-minute-itis. Don’t worry, I’m a fellow last-minute shopper. And six days is still plenty of time to get great gifts for people!

If you’re anything like me, the gifts that get left until the last minute are the smallest ones. I’m usually great at picking out the “big” gifts for people. The snazzy watch for my fiancé, for example, was one of the first things I purchased. But ask me what I’m giving to my coworkers who aren’t my very best friends but still deserve a gift and I will stare blankly at you. Those are the kind of gifts we’re talking about here! I know you know what I’m talking about.

But worry not, friends, I’ve got you covered! Without further ado, let’s jump into my top five stocking stuffer ideas for Christmas 2016!

Nail strips

Almost every girl appreciates having a manicure that is on point but I only know a handful of girls who are actually willing to go to the nail salon and pay for a full-blown manicure. On the other hand (no pun intended….or is there?), most girls don’t have time to paint their nails twice a week in order to keep up with the chipping.

Enter nail strips. I started using my own DIY nail strips during the summer and got totally hooked. There are lots of brands to choose from that range in price from $5 per box up to $15 per box. They are so easy to use. You just peel off the clear top, peel off the paper backing, stick the strip to your nail, file off the top and finish with a topcoat. I can give myself a whole manicure in less than 20 minutes and my nails will look flawless for at least two weeks.

The great thing about nail strips is that they don’t chip like regular polish but rather just kind of wear away from the tip of your nail. It doesn’t look bad at all and you can even be a week overdue for a new set of strips (not like that’s my current situation…) and get away with it.

Anyway, enough rambling. Grab a pack of nail strips at your local supermarket or drugstore and make somebody very happy!

Amazon Gift Card

Let’s be real, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon gift card. You can order practically anything on Amazon and when you gift somebody an Amazon card, you’ve essentially handed them cash and said, “Do with this what you please.”

I promise any recipient will be beyond stoked to receive this gift card plus it’s super easy on you as the gifter. Win/win.

Organic Doctor Products

A classic stocking stuffer option is skincare but you can (and should!) step it up this year. Recently I was introduced to the Organic Doctor line of products and am totally in love. My three picks for stocking stuffers would be the Organic Olive Oil Skin Lotion, the Organic Rose Otto Facial Serum, and the Organic Snail Gel.

First of all, the Organic Olive Oil Skin Lotion works magic on dry skin. I personally don’t get very dry skin but my fiancé’s skin gets so dry that it itches and flakes. We slathered some of this on his dry skin and he didn’t need to reapply lotion until the next day! That’s practically a miracle for him! The lotion is formulated with all kinds of good stuff like organic virgin olive oil, aloe vera juice, shea butter, and so much other great stuff. If you know someone with extremely dry, flaky skin you need to gift them this lotion!

Next up, the Organic Rose Otto Facial Serum is fantastic as well. I use this at night after cleansing but before the Organic Snail Gel and moisturizer and my skin totally drinks it in. This serum has got great ingredients like rosehip oil, argan oil, and jojoba oil plus all kinds of other good-for-your-skin ingredients. This definitely helps my skin lock in moisture and leaves my face feeling soft yet toned. And don’t be afraid to gift this to someone whose skin type you don’t know! I have extremely oily skin and this serum works great for me. I’m sure it would be even better for someone with dry skin who needs the extra moisture!

Finally, the Organic Snail Gel is the coolest/weirdest product ever! If you want to gift someone a unique skincare item, this it is. This is a moisturizing healthy-aging gel that is literally made from a unique substance produced by snails to nourish their shells and skin. SO COOL! It’s so hydrating and works perfectly as a second step after the Organic Rose Otto Facial Serum.

You can snag all of the Organic Doctor products at your local CVS which makes them even better stocking stuffers! Super easy to find!

Portable phone charger

Hi, phone-addicted millennial here. Obviously, we all love our phones and everybody knows the panicky feeling when your phone drops below 25%. Help someone avoid that feeling by grabbing them a portable phone charger!

Portable phone chargers come in all different sizes and capacities so you can definitely find one for anyone’s tastes. I personally would be thrilled to find a portable phone charger in my stocking!

State-shaped necklace

Most of us know someone who has moved away from home. I’m one of them! I’m currently living in Texas but am originally from Missouri. I am super prone to homesickness and often find myself daydreaming about the good ole days in Missouri.

I’ve seen all kinds of cool state-shaped necklaces and have always thought they would make a perfect gift. They’re not exactly the kind of thing that someone would buy for themselves so go ahead and be that person to give them a sentimental gift that they’ll cherish forever!

So there we go! Christmas might only be 5 days away but you’ve got plenty of options for those last-minute stocking stuffers! Now get out there and get shopping!