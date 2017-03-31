4 Guaranteed Ways To Advance Your Career

If you’re looking for ways to move up the career ladder, you’ve come to the right place. It doesn’t matter where you are right now, as long as you’re willing to stay committed and put a little extra work in, you can advance your career and get to where you want to be. Let’s take a look at some of the ways you can take a huge step up that career ladder:

1. Dress For The Job You Want

Start dressing for the job you want, not the job you have. You may have heard this before. This doesn’t mean you should start dressing in ball length gowns if you really want to be an actress but you work in a marketing company. Rather, it simply means to up your game. You don’t have to be the most stylish person in the office or workplace. You don’t have to wear the most expensive clothing. You do, however, need to make an effort to dress well. Ask yourself each morning, how would the [insert job title here] dress? And then dress like that. Perhaps you’ll feel a little silly at first, but it will have such an impact on your productivity and attitude at work, as well as the way that others view you.

2. Improve In Your Own Time

Make sure you take the time to improve in your own time. This means spending time at home brushing up on certain skills. Using blogs like Math ∞ Blog and posts to help you. It could even mean signing up for a part time course or an online course. Figure out what your weaknesses are and find time to work on them whenever you can. You need rest too, but putting in more effort like this will go such a long way!

3. Make It Known That You Want To Advance

Your boss isn’t a mind reader. How will they know that you’re looking to advance if you don’t outright tell them? A good boss will usually try to speak to you, and find out more about you. It could be a good idea to slip it into conversation here, talking about your goals and ideas for the future. Being innovative is key if you want to advance! However, it could also be worth setting up some kind of meeting, so you can discuss it with them properly. They might just give you some feedback that you can really use.

4. Create Your Own Career Path

Create your own career path, and then figure out the steps you need to take to follow it. This could mean networking with people in your industry. It could mean going with your gut and moving to a different company. Never see a job as permanent if you really want to advance!



Make sure you remember this advice when you’re looking to do better at work. You can always do better, so make sure you figure out what you can do it get to work on it. Getting too comfortable nearly always leads to getting stuck in a rut. Don’t let that happen to you!